Discord gives Nitro and Nitro Basic base-tier Xbox Game Pass

Discord offers 15%-30% off gear

On top of the game access, Nitro Rewards also brings 15% to 30% off gear from brands like Logitech G and SteelSeries.

Discord's CTO Stanislav Vishnevskiy says this is its way of giving back to loyal users while making Nitro even more appealing.

More partner offers are on the way as Discord keeps building up its paid features without taking anything away from free users.