Discord gives Nitro and Nitro Basic base-tier Xbox Game Pass
Technology
Discord just rolled out Nitro Rewards, letting all Nitro and Nitro Basic subscribers unlock the base tier of Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost.
That means you can dive into 50-plus games, including favorites like Fallout 4, Stardew Valley, and Day Z, straight from your PC or Xbox, all included with your Discord subscription.
Discord offers 15%-30% off gear
On top of the game access, Nitro Rewards also brings 15% to 30% off gear from brands like Logitech G and SteelSeries.
Discord's CTO Stanislav Vishnevskiy says this is its way of giving back to loyal users while making Nitro even more appealing.
More partner offers are on the way as Discord keeps building up its paid features without taking anything away from free users.