Discord indexes participating public channels in discoverable servers mid-December 2026
Discord is about to make messages from participating public channels in big, discoverable servers searchable on the web, from mid-December 2026.
The idea is to help more people find cool conversations and community insights.
Server admins get to pick which channels are included, and users can decide if their own messages show up in search.
Only discoverable servers with 1,000+ members
Only Discoverable Servers listed in Discord's Server Discovery that have at least 1,000 members, are at least eight weeks old, and meet activity and safety requirements will be part of this.
The feature won't touch private servers, direct messages, or group direct messages; only participating public channels in Discoverable Servers are eligible.
Only new messages (from mid-December onward) are eligible for indexing.
In places like the EU and Australia, message sharing is off by default, so you'll need to opt in if you want your posts searchable.
Opting out anywhere else is simple: just head to your Discord "Data and Privacy" settings.