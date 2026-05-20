Discord makes E2EE default for private voice and video calls
Technology
Discord just made all your private voice and video calls way more secure by rolling out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) as the default.
Now, no one, not even Discord, can access what you say in your calls.
The best part? It's switched on automatically for voice and video calls, so you don't have to do anything extra.
Discord E2EE excludes stage channels
This global update comes as other big platforms are dropping privacy features, so Discord is really standing out here.
Mark Smith, Discord's vice president of core technologies, shared that E2EE is now standard for every call except stage channels.
With hundreds of millions of users, this move shows it's serious about keeping conversations private and safe.