Discord makes E2EE standard for voice and video calls
Discord just rolled out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for every voice and video call, so your chats are now locked down: only people in the conversation can see or hear what's said, not even Discord itself.
Mark Smith, Discord's vice president of core technologies, summed it up: "End-to-end Encryption is now standard for every voice and video call on Discord, outside of stage channels. No opt-in required."
No setup needed; it's already live for everyone except Stage Channels.
Discord uses keys, texts not covered
Discord uses public and private keys to keep your calls secure and is removing support for unencrypted fallback connections.
For now, E2EE doesn't cover text messages because that would mean a big system overhaul.
This move comes as privacy is getting more attention across tech platforms: Meta and TikTok are also rethinking their encryption strategies.