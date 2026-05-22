Discord makes E2EE standard for voice and video calls Technology May 22, 2026

Discord just rolled out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for every voice and video call, so your chats are now locked down: only people in the conversation can see or hear what's said, not even Discord itself.

Mark Smith, Discord's vice president of core technologies, summed it up: "End-to-end Encryption is now standard for every voice and video call on Discord, outside of stage channels. No opt-in required."

No setup needed; it's already live for everyone except Stage Channels.