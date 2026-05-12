Discord is offering free Xbox Game Pass to these users

Additional benefits

Discounts on gaming gear

Along with game access, Nitro Rewards also provides discounts of 15% to 30% on gaming gear from popular brands like Logitech G and SteelSeries. Stanislav Vishnevskiy, Discord's CTO, said this is their way of rewarding loyal users while making the Nitro subscription more attractive. He added that more partner offers are in the pipeline as Discord continues to enhance its paid features without compromising free user experience.