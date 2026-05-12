Discord is offering free Xbox Game Pass to these users
What's the story
Discord has announced a new feature, Nitro Rewards, for its Nitro plan subscribers. The new offering gives users free access to the base tier of Xbox Game Pass. This means that gamers can now enjoy over 50 games such as Fallout 4, Stardew Valley, and Day Z directly from their PC or Xbox without any additional cost.
Additional benefits
Discounts on gaming gear
Along with game access, Nitro Rewards also provides discounts of 15% to 30% on gaming gear from popular brands like Logitech G and SteelSeries. Stanislav Vishnevskiy, Discord's CTO, said this is their way of rewarding loyal users while making the Nitro subscription more attractive. He added that more partner offers are in the pipeline as Discord continues to enhance its paid features without compromising free user experience.
Evolution
Discord's growth over the years
Originally launched as a communication tool for gamers, Discord has now evolved into a community hub for all kinds of users. From crypto enthusiasts working on decentralized community projects to activists organizing political protests, the platform has become an integral part of online culture. It currently boasts more than 90 million daily active users and plays a key role in the tech community by connecting founders with beta testers or power users of their products.