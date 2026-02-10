Discord won't let you access sensitive content without age verification

Discord has announced a global rollout of its age verification process, starting next month. The move is aimed at providing users with full access to the platform while ensuring their safety. As part of this update, all users will be placed in a "teen-appropriate experience" by default unless they can prove they are adults.

Verification process Age verification will be required to access sensitive content Discord has said that users will need to verify their age before they can access sensitive content or change certain settings. The verification process may also be needed to enter age-gated channels and servers, use specific app commands, or modify direct messaging controls. Some features will remain restricted until an account is verified as belonging to an adult.

User privacy Users can verify their age using 2 methods To verify their age, users will have the option of either facial age estimation or submitting an identity document to vendor partners. Discord has assured that the facial estimation is handled on-device and video selfies don't leave the device. As for identity documents provided to the partners, they are deleted shortly after age confirmation in most cases.

