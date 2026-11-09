Disney and Adobe partner on custom Firefly AI models
Disney and Adobe just announced they're teaming up to create custom AI models for Disney's parks, studios, and ESPN.
The goal? To speed up how things get made using Adobe's Firefly tech, so project development timelines at Disney Experiences and concept exploration at StudioLAB can be accelerated, while Adobe helps boost engagement with sports fans at ESPN and bring more of ESPN's content archive to audiences.
Disney uses AI, seeks 20% cuts
Disney is already using AI to turn simple sketches into polished concept art, which saves a ton of time.
Kyle Laughlin from Disney says these tools help a lot but won't replace creative jobs anytime soon.
Still, all this is part of a bigger plan: Disney's trying to cut costs by 20%, which could mean some staffing changes as they adapt to new tech.