Next Article
Disney+ and Hulu drop bundle price for Black Friday
Technology
Disney+ and Hulu are teaming up for a big Black Friday deal: you can get both streaming services together for just $4.99/month (usually $12.99) for a whole year.
The offer is open to new users or anyone who hasn't subscribed in over a month—so it's a great time to jump back in if you've been on the fence.
Tons of new and classic shows included
This bundle gives you access to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and Alien, plus upcoming releases like The Mandalorian & Grogu movie and the Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord TV show coming in 2026.
You'll also find the latest Marvel titles (like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday), along with animated hits such as Rick and Morty and Futurama—all generally lined up for binge-watching over the next year.