Disney+ and Hulu drop bundle price for Black Friday Technology Nov 26, 2025

Disney+ and Hulu are teaming up for a big Black Friday deal: you can get both streaming services together for just $4.99/month (usually $12.99) for a whole year.

The offer is open to new users or anyone who hasn't subscribed in over a month—so it's a great time to jump back in if you've been on the fence.