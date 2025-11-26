IIT-Madras launches India's 1st homegrown vessel tracking system
IIT Madras has implemented India's very own Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) at Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL), Kerala.
Built by the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts, this system keeps tabs on ships in real time and sends out weather warnings—making port operations smoother and safer.
The project kicked off in 2020 with a ₹10 crore budget.
Why it matters
With VTMS, India finally has full control over its maritime tech—no more relying on imported systems.
It also means more opportunities for local talent to get hands-on with cutting-edge tools.
IIT Madras is already chatting with two other Western Coast ports to bring VTMS there next, so this could be just the beginning for smarter shipping across the country.