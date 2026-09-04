Disney+ blocks Chromecast in Germany and Netherlands over InterDigital patent
Technology
Disney+ has turned off Google Cast support in Germany and the Netherlands as of September 4, 2026, thanks to a patent dispute with InterDigital.
Now, if you try to use Chromecast there, you'll just see a message saying "Streaming via Chromecast is not available in your country of origin."
InterDigital dispute disrupted Dolby Vision 3D
This isn't the first hiccup for Disney+ users: earlier, the same dispute caused temporary issues with 4K HDR playback in Dolby Vision and 3D content in some regions.
Disney can (and almost certainly will) appeal but hasn't said when these features will come back.
For now, fans in these countries are stuck without casting their favorite shows to their TVs.