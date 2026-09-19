Who is Karandeep Anand, Disney's first CTO?

Anand's move to Disney comes as a surprise, considering the legal tussle between the two companies last year.

Disney had sent cease-and-desist letters to Character.AI over copyright infringement issues.

However, Anand's appointment could indicate a new direction for Disney in its approach toward AI after parting ways with OpenAI.

D'Amaro said Anand brings a unique blend of experience in infrastructure, consumer tech and AI. He called him an "expert builder and strategist," with "sharp instincts for what fans really want."