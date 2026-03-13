Disney+ turns movie scenes into TikTok-style videos

Disney+ has launched a new feature called "Verts," a short-form vertical video feed, in its US app. The move comes as part of the streaming service's strategy to engage mobile-first viewers and increase content discovery. The Verts feed is similar to popular platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels , showcasing scenes and moments from movies and TV shows available on Disney+.

User experience New feed allows users to add shows to watchlist The Verts feed can be accessed via a new icon in the navigation bar of the Disney+ app. As users scroll through this feed, they can add shows to their watchlist or directly jump into watching a particular show or movie. This feature is aimed at making it easier for fans to discover what to watch next from Disney+'s extensive content library.

Feature evolution Plans to include creator content in the future Initially, Verts will feature clips from content on Disney+, but the company plans to expand it with creator content that reflects fandoms, other storytelling formats, content types, and personalized experiences. The feature is powered by an "advanced algorithm" that tailors the video feed to user preferences and interests. This personalization is similar to TikTok's recommendation engine, which has been a key factor in its success.

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