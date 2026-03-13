Disney+ turns movie scenes into TikTok-style videos
What's the story
Disney+ has launched a new feature called "Verts," a short-form vertical video feed, in its US app. The move comes as part of the streaming service's strategy to engage mobile-first viewers and increase content discovery. The Verts feed is similar to popular platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, showcasing scenes and moments from movies and TV shows available on Disney+.
User experience
New feed allows users to add shows to watchlist
The Verts feed can be accessed via a new icon in the navigation bar of the Disney+ app. As users scroll through this feed, they can add shows to their watchlist or directly jump into watching a particular show or movie. This feature is aimed at making it easier for fans to discover what to watch next from Disney+'s extensive content library.
Feature evolution
Plans to include creator content in the future
Initially, Verts will feature clips from content on Disney+, but the company plans to expand it with creator content that reflects fandoms, other storytelling formats, content types, and personalized experiences. The feature is powered by an "advanced algorithm" that tailors the video feed to user preferences and interests. This personalization is similar to TikTok's recommendation engine, which has been a key factor in its success.
Market strategy
Similar move by Netflix last year
Disney+ is not the first streamer to explore vertical video. Last year, Netflix also launched a vertical feed allowing users to scroll through clips from its original titles. By adding short-form video content, both streaming giants are targeting younger audiences who prefer consuming quick clips on their mobile devices over long-form content like TV shows and movies.