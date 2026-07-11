Disney+ may launch free streaming tier to boost viewership
What's the story
Disney+ is reportedly exploring the idea of a free streaming tier, according to Business Insider. The discussion was brought up by Adam Smith, Disney's Chief Product and Technology Officer, during a recent town hall meeting. However, details about which specific shows or movies would be included in this potential offering remain unclear at this stage.
Competitive edge
Competing with platforms like YouTube and Tubi
The proposed free streaming tier could help Disney+ take on free platforms like YouTube and Tubi, which are increasingly dominating consumer viewing time. As streaming giants continue to hike their prices, consumers have been gravitating toward ad-supported services. According to Neilson data, free streaming services accounted for 18.7% of US television watch time in April 2026, up from 16.8% in April 2025 and 12.7% in April 2024.
Differentiation strategy
Disney's efforts to enhance viewer experience and competitiveness
By offering select content for free, Disney+ could set itself apart from other streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. This move would be particularly strategic as Apple TV+ and Paramount+ already provide non-subscribers with access to a few free episodes. The potential introduction of a free tier is part of Disney's broader efforts to better serve its fans and stay competitive in the evolving streaming landscape.