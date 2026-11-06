Disneyland tests life-size 'Cars' characters guiding cars to parking
Disneyland is testing life-size Cars movie characters to guide cars to park.
This techy upgrade was announced at Disney Accelerator Demo Day 2026 by Gary Daniels, SVP of products and experiences at Disney Experiences Technology & Digital, who said the goal is to see how the robots function and how people respond.
The project teams up Disney with Field AI, a company that specializes in robots that interact with people.
Disney Demo Day spotlights robots
This isn't Disney's first robot experiment: parks in Paris and Orlando already have Olaf from Frozen and Star Wars droids mingling with guests.
The Demo Day also highlighted how Disney keeps pushing new tech to blend storytelling and cool experiences for visitors, bringing together past Accelerator companies working on future park magic.