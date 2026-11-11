Dixon, Samsung, LG make AI data center components in India
Big names like Dixon Technologies, Samsung, and LG are now building tech for AI data centers in India: think high-speed optical transceivers and advanced cooling systems.
With global demand for AI booming, these companies want to make India a go-to spot for exporting this crucial infrastructure.
Dixon, Samsung, LG expand India production
Dixon is teaming up with Taiwan's Gemtek to start making silicon photonics-based gear in Q1 2027.
Samsung's FlaktGroup set up a dedicated factory in Pune in Q3 2026 (July-September 2026) for these products, aiming to scale up production to 6,500 units annually.
LG's new plant in Sri City will be up by December 2026.
Industry executives said this shift could give India an edge globally.