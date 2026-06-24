DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential $288 Amazon Prime Day
Looking to upgrade your camera game? The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential Combo is now just $288 on Amazon (down from $339) for Prime Day.
If you're not a Prime member, you can snag a free 30-day trial; no credit card needed.
This action cam packs serious specs: 4K/120 fps video, a big 1/1.3-inch sensor, and dual OLED touchscreens.
Advanced sensor captures low-light footage
What makes this camera shine is its ability to capture crisp footage even in low light, thanks to that advanced sensor.
You also get slow-mo at 120 fps, subject tracking, voice controls, and waterproofing up to 20 meters; no extra case required.
Plus, with 47GB built-in storage, you can film hours of high-res content without worrying about microSD cards.
Perfect for anyone wanting pro-level shots wherever adventure takes them!