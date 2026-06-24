DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential $288 Amazon Prime Day

Advanced sensor captures low-light footage

What makes this camera shine is its ability to capture crisp footage even in low light, thanks to that advanced sensor.

You also get slow-mo at 120 fps, subject tracking, voice controls, and waterproofing up to 20 meters; no extra case required.

Plus, with 47GB built-in storage, you can film hours of high-res content without worrying about microSD cards.

Perfect for anyone wanting pro-level shots wherever adventure takes them!