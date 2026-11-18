DNEG and Meta to debut 3D VR films spring 2027
DNEG is partnering with Meta to turn movies into immersive 3D experiences for Meta's new VR glasses, with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping included in the catalog.
Developed in collaboration with Meta, Lionsgate, and director Francis Lawrence, this film will be among the titles available in 3D on the upcoming glasses, set to launch spring 2027.
Meta glasses include 5K display
DNEG is using its award-winning 3D skills (think Gravity and Mission: Impossible - Fallout) to make these films pop in virtual reality.
The new Meta glasses pack a super-sharp 5K display for crystal-clear visuals.
Prime Focus founder and DNEG Global CEO Namit Malhotra said this would give cinema audiences a new way to experience films in 3D, showing DNEG's push for fresh ways to enjoy movies.