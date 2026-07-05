Federal Health Department has flagged concerns over minimal oversight of AI scribes

Why Australia is worried about doctors using AI scribes

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:11 pm Jul 05, 202602:11 pm

What's the story

The Australian Federal Health Department has raised alarms over the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) scribes by doctors. These digital tools, which record and summarize conversations between patients and healthcare professionals, have seen a surge in popularity over the last 18 months. A survey by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) found that their usage among Australian doctors nearly doubled from August 2024 to November 2025.