Why Australia is worried about doctors using AI scribes
What's the story
The Australian Federal Health Department has raised alarms over the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) scribes by doctors. These digital tools, which record and summarize conversations between patients and healthcare professionals, have seen a surge in popularity over the last 18 months. A survey by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) found that their usage among Australian doctors nearly doubled from August 2024 to November 2025.
Regulatory apprehensions
Concerns over minimal oversight
The Federal Health Department has flagged concerns over the minimal oversight of AI scribes in healthcare. In documents obtained by Guardian Australia, it was noted that some suppliers may not even know their cloud platforms transmit data outside Australia, potentially compromising patient data security. The department also highlighted discrepancies in how clinicians and practices sought patient consent for using these tools.
Technology implications
Limitations of AI scribes
An April briefing document from the department's AI advisory group noted that while AI scribes could boost clinician productivity and reduce burnout, they also come with quality and accuracy limitations like other large language models. The department warned this could affect patient safety, clinical accountability, and data integrity in national digital health infrastructure.
Consent concerns
Variation in consent processes
The Federal Health Department also flagged a wide variation in how clinicians and practices sought patient consent for AI scribe use. It stressed that informed consent should include an understanding of both benefits and limitations of the technology. Some suppliers have even claimed a 30% revenue increase for health professionals without additional hours or consultations, which could affect Medicare Benefits Scheme costs.
Regulatory landscape
Regulation of AI scribes in Australia
In Australia, the regulation of AI scribes is divided among several bodies, including the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra), and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner. The TGA has been reviewing digital scribes to determine their classification as medical devices and whether they need regulatory oversight. A report on this review is expected in the coming months.