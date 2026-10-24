Dognosis in Bengaluru uses dogs and AI, claims 90% accuracy

A Bengaluru startup called Dognosis is teaming up AI with dogs to spot cancer just by analyzing your breath.

Their test claims to detect seven types of cancer, including head and neck, breast, lung and thoracic, gynecological, upper and lower gastrointestinal, and genitourinary cancers, with about 90% accuracy.

A recent study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology backs this up, showing strong results for early detection using canine noses.