Dognosis in Bengaluru uses dogs and AI, claims 90% accuracy
A Bengaluru startup called Dognosis is teaming up AI with dogs to spot cancer just by analyzing your breath.
Their test claims to detect seven types of cancer, including head and neck, breast, lung and thoracic, gynecological, upper and lower gastrointestinal, and genitourinary cancers, with about 90% accuracy.
A recent study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology backs this up, showing strong results for early detection using canine noses.
Breath mask test, at-home launch planned
The process is simple: you breathe into a cotton mask, and dogs check it for signs of cancer.
Founded by Akash Kulgod and Itamar Bitan (with support from Accel India), Dognosis hopes to launch an at-home version in India by 2027.
This noninvasive approach could make early screening much easier and help catch cancer when treatment works best.