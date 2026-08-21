DOJ backs Elon Musk's xAI in Minnesota nudification ban challenge
The US Department of Justice is backing Elon Musk's xAI as it challenges Minnesota's new ban on AI-powered "nudification" tools.
The DOJ says the state law goes further than federal rules and warns that a patchwork of state laws could slow down AI innovation.
Minnesota's law, which started on August 1, bans platforms from letting users create altered "nudified" image or video and threatens fines up to $500,000 for each unlawful access, download, or use.
xAI argues ban violates free speech
xAI argues the law is too broad and violates free speech rights, pointing out it already blocks nonconsensual sexualized content on its platform.
Minnesota defends the ban by citing research that says 95% of these images are nonconsensual.
The judge hasn't decided yet. xAI is waiting to see if a preliminary injunction will pause the law while the case continues.