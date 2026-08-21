DOJ backs Elon Musk's xAI in Minnesota nudification ban challenge

The US Department of Justice is backing Elon Musk's xAI as it challenges Minnesota's new ban on AI-powered "nudification" tools.

The DOJ says the state law goes further than federal rules and warns that a patchwork of state laws could slow down AI innovation.

Minnesota's law, which started on August 1, bans platforms from letting users create altered "nudified" image or video and threatens fines up to $500,000 for each unlawful access, download, or use.