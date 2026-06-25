Domyn to build European Commission backed open-source AI for 2027
Technology
Domyn, an Italian tech company, just announced it's building a huge open-source AI model set to roll out next year.
Backed by the European Commission and using EuroHPC supercomputers, this project is all about helping Europe stand on its own feet in the world of advanced AI.
Domyn's 400B model for European independence
With more than 400 billion parameters, Domyn's model will be one of the biggest open-source AIs ever.
The goal? Let organizations run powerful AI locally for free and cut Europe's reliance on US and Chinese tech giants.
CEO Uljan Sharka says it's a move toward true independence.
The project has global backing too, with investors like Abu Dhabi's G42 and others on board.