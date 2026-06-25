Domyn to build European Commission backed open-source AI for 2027

Domyn's 400B model for European independence

With more than 400 billion parameters, Domyn's model will be one of the biggest open-source AIs ever.

The goal? Let organizations run powerful AI locally for free and cut Europe's reliance on US and Chinese tech giants.

CEO Uljan Sharka says it's a move toward true independence.

The project has global backing too, with investors like Abu Dhabi's G42 and others on board.