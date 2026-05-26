Don Pettit posts Denver night photo from International Space Station
Technology
NASA astronaut Don Pettit posted a gorgeous photo of Denver taken from the International Space Station.
The city looks like a glowing web of lights, but there is an odd twist: Denver International Airport shows up as a dark patch slightly right of the center in the middle of all that brightness.
Pettit notes lights stop at Rockies
Pettit pointed out that Denver's lights suddenly cut off at the edge of the Rocky Mountains, making for a striking contrast between urban sprawl and untouched nature.
The photo is a cool reminder of how Denver's growth is shaped by its surroundings, balancing city life and wild landscapes.