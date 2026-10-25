Don Pettit shares Dragon D1 storms photo, notes arm help
Technology
Astronaut Don Pettit just shared a jaw-dropping shot of SpaceX's Dragon D1 spacecraft flying above huge thunderstorms as it approached the International Space Station.
Back in those days, Dragon D1 couldn't dock itself. It needed help from the station's robotic arm, which really shows how much space tech has advanced since then.
Pettit photo praised, recalls 14 years
Pettit shared the image, with people calling the view "Amazing photo!" and "beautiful."
The photo is a cool reminder that spacecraft technology has come a long way over 14 years.