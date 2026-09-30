Donald Trump launches America.gov AI chatbot says Biden won 2020
US President Donald Trump just launched America.gov, an AI-powered site meant to make federal services easier to access. But things got awkward fast.
The site's chatbot contradicted Trump by saying Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 election and official federal sources did not show that widespread fraud had changed the outcome of the election.
It also pointed out that Trump cannot legally be elected to a third term, thanks to the 22nd Amendment.
Chatbot dodged political questions during launch
During the launch, the chatbot's replies started off direct but then dodged political questions with vague responses like it could not answer "political questions."
This flip-flopping has people worried about whether AI is ready to give reliable information on important topics.
The change added to the controversy around a government AI system meant to provide authoritative information in an intensely political environment, while Trump still insists AI will be key for America's tech future.