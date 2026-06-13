Donaldson becomes 1st YouTube creator to reach 500 million subscribers
Technology
MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) just made YouTube history by becoming the first creator to reach 500 million subscribers across his main and international channels.
This milestone comes less than two years after he passed PewDiePie as the platform's top creator.
Donaldson grew audience, launched Feastables snacks
Starting at age 13 with gaming videos, MrBeast found his groove making wild challenge videos with massive cash prizes, helping him build a global fanbase.
His translated channels brought in even more viewers worldwide.
Beyond YouTube, he's launched Feastables snacks and led big charity projects, showing he's more than just an internet star: he's shaping digital entertainment for everyone.