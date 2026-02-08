'Don't compete with big AI models': Zoho founder

India's economic survey echoes Vembu's sentiments

Vembu's view lines up with what India's Economic Survey says—India doesn't have the huge computing power or money needed for giant AI projects right now.

Instead, Vembu recommends working on efficient, smaller-scale models that fit India's strengths, while the survey favored a bottom-up approach and noted that limited access to cutting-edge compute and capital makes pursuing foundational models challenging.

Zoho is already putting this idea into practice.