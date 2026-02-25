'Don't just wrap Claude in a new UI': Anthropic CEO Technology Feb 25, 2026

Anthropic chief Dario Amodei has a word of caution for AI startups: don't just build apps that "wrap" around big language models like Claude without adding real value.

On Nikhil Kamath's PeopleByWTF podcast, he shared, "I would give the advice that a business should establish a moat. You shouldn't be just a wrapper. I would not advise that you just say, 'Here's a way to interact with Claude (and) I'm gonna prompt Claude a little bit,' ..."

pointing out that these kinds of startups will struggle to stand out or make money as competition heats up.