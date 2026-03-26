Don't miss Moon-Jupiter conjunction tomorrow evening

Where to spot the duo?

If you're in the northern hemisphere, you'll get a clear view, just find the half-lit Moon high above the southern horizon, with Jupiter sitting about five degrees below and to its right.

Got a telescope? You can check out craters on the Moon and even see Jupiter's cloud bands and moons.

The pair will drift apart as night goes on, with the Moon setting around 3am EDT in New York.

Quick tip: after July 29, Jupiter won't be as easy to spot until later in the year!