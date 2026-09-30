DoorDash launches AI food ordering in Apple Messages with suggestions
Technology
DoorDash announced it is launching an AI feature that lets you order food straight from Apple Messages.
You can simply text "order my usual," and the AI figures it out, plus it suggests dishes, recommends local spots, and even sends food pics to help you decide.
DoorDash offers group ordering, tests drones
The AI can handle group orders with different diets or portion sizes, making things way easier for friends or roommates.
DoorDash is also testing delivery drones at select restaurants in Northern California.
If you're in the US you can join a wait list to try out this new feature as DoorDash keeps leveling up its tech game.