DoorDash launches 'Ask DoorDash' AI chatbot for food and groceries

Builds personalized carts and checks pantry

"Ask DoorDash" builds your grocery cart from lists, recipes, or meal ideas and checks if you already have basics like sugar or butter so you don't double up.

It also helps find restaurants and builds grocery cart suggestions based on your diet needs, group size, or past orders.

You can ask for things like "filling dinner for a family of 4" or "a table for two downtown for a date-night dinner around 8 PM," making everything more personal and hassle-free.