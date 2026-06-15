DoorDash launches 'Ask DoorDash' AI chatbot to order food, groceries
Technology
DoorDash just rolled out Ask DoorDash, an AI chatbot that lets you order food or groceries by chatting or sending photos: no more endless scrolling.
The goal? Make ordering faster, easier, and way more personal.
Ask DoorDash suggests groceries from photos
You can tell the chatbot exactly what you're craving ("I want something spicy, vegetarian and filling") or even upload a recipe picture to get grocery suggestions.
By understanding your vibe through natural conversation and images, Ask DoorDash helps cut down decision fatigue and makes ordering feel effortless.