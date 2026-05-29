Dormant Amazon and Flipkart accounts targeted by cybercriminals for fraud
Old, unused accounts on sites like Amazon and Flipkart are being hit by cybercriminals, according to The Economic Times.
Since these dormant accounts often still have saved cards or payment info, hackers can sneak in to make purchases, steal loyalty points, or pull off refund scams, often without setting off any alerts.
Experts urge password resets and 2FA
Attackers use leaked passwords, phishing links, malware, and even SIM-swapping (where they hijack your phone number to intercept codes) to break in.
Some run large-scale "device farming" operations using tons of devices at once.
Experts like Sachin Yadav, partner at Deloitte India suggest e-commerce platforms need stricter security (think forced password resets for inactive users and more two-factor authentication) to help keep everyone's data safe.