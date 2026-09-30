Dr Girish Nair warns AI overreliance can dull thinking
Technology
If you lean on AI tools like ChatGPT or Grok for everything, it could actually dull your thinking skills.
Dr. Girish Nair, senior consultant, neurology at Apollo Navi Mumbai, points out that while AI doesn't physically harm your brain, depending on it too much can make you less confident in making decisions on your own.
Solve 1st then verify with AI
Dr. Nair explains that letting AI summarize or do the heavy lifting for you can weaken memory, focus, and even language skills over time, a problem called "cognitive offloading."
His advice? Try solving things by yourself first and use AI to double-check later.
That way, you keep your mind sharp and still get the benefits of tech without losing out on important mental skills.