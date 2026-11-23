Dr. Hillary Davis finds Milky Way bar sparks star formation
Turns out, the Milky Way might be more surprising than we thought.
A new study led by Dr. Hillary Davis from the University of Sydney found that the galaxy's central bar is sending out strong shock waves, sparking star formation in places scientists did not expect.
This challenges what we knew about the Norma spiral arm and hints that stars are being born along the bar's leading edge.
Researchers find bar helps create stars
Using computer models and signals linked to massive new stars, researchers saw a clear link between these shock waves and where stars are popping up.
The findings suggest our galaxy is a rare type where its central bar actually helps create new stars, meaning we might need to rethink how we picture the Milky Way (and other galaxies like it) from now on.