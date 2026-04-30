Dr. Kumar Mritunjay develops 3D living brain cell electronics system
Technology
Dr. Kumar Mritunjay and his team have created a new 3-D system where living brain cells grow alongside electronics, making it possible for the cells and devices to interact with each other.
Unlike old-school flat models, this setup looks and acts more like a real human brain, giving scientists a better way to study how we learn, remember things, and how our brains behave over time.
Platform may advance neurological disorder research
Because this platform keeps neurons active for long periods, it could help researchers unlock secrets about neurological disorders and improve future brain-machine tech.
The project is still in early stages but marks a big achievement for Indian researchers, especially Dr. Mritunjay, whose journey took him from IIT Kharagpur all the way to Princeton University.