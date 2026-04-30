Dr. Kumar Mritunjay develops 3D living brain cell electronics system Technology Apr 30, 2026

Dr. Kumar Mritunjay and his team have created a new 3-D system where living brain cells grow alongside electronics, making it possible for the cells and devices to interact with each other.

Unlike old-school flat models, this setup looks and acts more like a real human brain, giving scientists a better way to study how we learn, remember things, and how our brains behave over time.