Dr. Manisha Arora warns obesity can impair memory and focus
Obesity isn't just about diabetes or heart disease: it can actually impact your brain, too.
Experts say being overweight can lead to memory lapses, trouble focusing, and a higher risk of neurological issues.
Dr. Manisha Arora, Director - Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explains that visceral fat releases proteins causing ongoing inflammation, which can mess with how your brain works.
India obesity climbs to 24%
Obesity rates in India are rising fast (from 21% to 24% in just a few years), and that's raising concerns for everyone's health.
It doesn't just affect the body; it also leads to insulin resistance and sleep apnea, both linked to problems with memory and alertness.
The good news? Experts recommend simple lifestyle changes: eat balanced meals, stay active, and get enough sleep. These habits help keep your brain sharp and healthy.