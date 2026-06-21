Dr. Manisha Arora warns obesity can impair memory and focus

India obesity climbs to 24%

Obesity rates in India are rising fast (from 21% to 24% in just a few years), and that's raising concerns for everyone's health.

It doesn't just affect the body; it also leads to insulin resistance and sleep apnea, both linked to problems with memory and alertness.

The good news? Experts recommend simple lifestyle changes: eat balanced meals, stay active, and get enough sleep. These habits help keep your brain sharp and healthy.