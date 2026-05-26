Dr. Ronaldo Laishram names galaxy structure Loktak after Manipur lake

Dr. Laishram calls Loktak Manipur's lifeline

Loktak Lake is northeast India's largest freshwater lake and supports thousands of fishermen.

It's also home to the country's only floating national park where the Sangai deer lives.

Dr. Laishram said he wanted to honor the lake as Manipur's "lifeline," sharing, "I wanted to place Manipur, and Loktak, in the story of the universe itself,".

Plus, their research revealed how galaxies evolved 12.6 billion years ago, shaped by their surroundings.