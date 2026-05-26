Dr. Ronaldo Laishram names galaxy structure Loktak after Manipur lake
Dr. Ronaldo Laishram, working at Japan's National Astronomical Observatory, has named a newly found galaxy structure Loktak after Manipur's iconic lake.
Using the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii and the James Webb Space Telescope, his team discovered four separate concentrations of galaxies all linked together into one larger system and published their findings in Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Dr. Laishram calls Loktak Manipur's lifeline
Loktak Lake is northeast India's largest freshwater lake and supports thousands of fishermen.
It's also home to the country's only floating national park where the Sangai deer lives.
Dr. Laishram said he wanted to honor the lake as Manipur's "lifeline," sharing, "I wanted to place Manipur, and Loktak, in the story of the universe itself,".
Plus, their research revealed how galaxies evolved 12.6 billion years ago, shaped by their surroundings.
Dr. Laishram co-founded Manipur Astronomical Society
Growing up in Khangabok, Manipur, Dr. Laishram got into astronomy after spotting a bright object while playing in a field in his village at the age of six.
He later co-founded the Manipur Astronomical Society to spark interest in space back home.
Now he's connecting his roots to discoveries across the universe.