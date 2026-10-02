Draconids meteor shower peaks October 8 with early evening viewing
Technology
The Draconids meteor shower is lighting up the sky this week, peaking Thursday evening, October 8.
Unlike most meteor showers that require a late-night wait, the Draconids are best spotted right after dark, so you don't have to stay up all night.
The show runs from October 6-10, with the best views for North Americans on October 8.
Look north toward Draco near Vega
For the best experience, head somewhere dark and look north as soon as it gets dark: the radiant point is in Draco near Vega.
Expect around a tentative zenithal hourly rate of around 10 at maximum in 2026 and no need for fancy gear; just let your eyes adjust.
This year's lack of moonlight means even clearer views.