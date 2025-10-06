Draconids meteor shower to peak on October 8
Heads up, stargazers! The Draconids meteor shower is set to peak on October 8, 2025, around 8pm BST.
Unlike most meteor showers, this one is best watched in the early evening when its radiant point sits high in the north-western sky.
You can expect to catch about 10 slow-moving meteors per hour—though the waning moon might make some of the faint ones harder to spot.
Comet Giacobini-Zinner is the source of Draconids
The Draconids come from debris left by comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which last swung by in March this year—raising hopes for a bigger show than usual.
While most years are pretty chill with just a handful of meteors, sometimes the right conditions can turn it into a real spectacle with hundreds streaking across the sky.
For the best view, find a dark spot away from city lights and just look up—no telescope needed!