Draconids meteor shower to peak on October 8

Comet Giacobini-Zinner is the source of Draconids

The Draconids come from debris left by comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which last swung by in March this year—raising hopes for a bigger show than usual.

While most years are pretty chill with just a handful of meteors, sometimes the right conditions can turn it into a real spectacle with hundreds streaking across the sky.

For the best view, find a dark spot away from city lights and just look up—no telescope needed!