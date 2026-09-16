Ebola cases in Congo are finally going down
What's the story
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has announced that the Ebola outbreak ravaging parts of the country has peaked. This is the first time since the epidemic was declared in May that officials have noted a decline in new infections. "Today, we can say that the outbreak is under control," said Samuel Roger Kamba, Congolese health minister.
Infection rates
Transmission decline in Bundibugyo variant
Kamba emphasized the need for strict adherence to preventive measures as he announced a decline in the transmission of the Bundibugyo variant of Ebola.
"At one point, we were recording about 120 cases per day; today, we're seeing about 80 per day," he said.
The minister also noted that more than 22 days have passed since new cases were reported in 10 out of 62 health zones.
Progress update
6 health zones can be removed from active transmission list
Kamba further revealed that six health zones can now be removed from the active transmission list as they have gone more than 42 days without new cases.
Four other health zones can also be removed as they haven't reported a new case in over 21 days.
Last week, Sud-Ubangi region on DRC's borders with Congo-Brazzaville and the Central African Republic became the sixth province to report the disease.
Outbreak details
17th Ebola outbreak in DRC
The Bundibugyo virus outbreak was officially declared by Congolese authorities on May 15. It mainly affects Ituri province, where ongoing conflict has complicated response efforts.
This is the 17th Ebola outbreak in DRC since the highly contagious disease was first identified and named in 1976.
No effective treatment for the Bundibugyo variant has yet been discovered, but clinical trials are underway in the region.
Vaccine supply
Skepticism over government's claims
Last month, DRC received over 70,000 doses of the Ervebo vaccine, the only approved treatment for the more common Zaire Ebola virus.
As of September 14, the Congolese health ministry reported more than 7,200 confirmed cases and over 3,475 deaths.
Despite these numbers and recent progress in controlling transmission rates, one official has expressed skepticism about the government's claims of an outbreak under control.