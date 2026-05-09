DRDO conducts scramjet combustor test over 1,200 seconds in Hyderabad
Technology
DRDO just pulled off a big win by running a full-scale scramjet combustor test for over 1,200 seconds at its Hyderabad lab.
This technology is all about handling extreme heat at super high speeds: think next-generation missiles that can go really far, really fast.
Defense Ministry calls trial major step
This latest trial builds on a shorter test from January and has been called a "major step" by the Defense Ministry.
Rajnath Singh gave a shoutout to DRDO, industry partners and academia for the successful ground-test, saying it lays a solid foundation for the development program and can reach multiple strategic targets.