DRDO HAPS reaches 21km AMSL, cruises 20km over 30 minutes
Technology
India's DRDO just pulled off a big win with its High-Altitude Platform (HAPS), which soared up to 21km above mean sea level (AMSL) and cruised at 20km for over 30 minutes.
This test shows India is stepping up its game in advanced aerial surveillance tech.
HAPS sent real-time video and data
During the flight, HAPS sent real-time video and data straight to ground control (pretty cool for homegrown tech)!
The Indian Air Force and aviation authorities teamed up to keep things safe.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh described the successful flight as an important milestone in India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat effort toward developing a long-endurance stratospheric airship, with the data from this flight subsequently analyzed by the DRDO team.