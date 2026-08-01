DRDO invites Indian startups to design 50 jam proof drones
Technology
DRDO is inviting Indian startups and small businesses to design a team of 50 drones that can't be knocked out by electronic jamming.
The project, called "Development of Close Formation Flying of Multiple Drones," is part of the TDF scheme and hopes to level up India's autonomous defense tech, especially after seeing how useful drones were in Operation Sindoor last year.
DRDO funds 90%, 70% Indian parts
If selected, startups get up to 90% of their costs covered by DRDO, but at least 70% of the drone parts have to be made in India.
The swarm will use one master drone leading 49 others, flying super close together (just one-half meter apart), up to 5,000 meters high, even in tough winds, and able to dodge enemy jamming.