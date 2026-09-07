DRDO launches SHIELD microwave testing system involving startups and MSMEs
Technology
DRDO just rolled out SHIELD, a cutting-edge microwave testing system designed to evaluate how intense microwave energy affects sensitive military electronics, communication nodes, and command links.
What's cool is that Indian startups and MSMEs are being brought into non-kinetic defense research.
SHIELD generates minimum 3 kV/m fields
SHIELD uses advanced amplifiers to create super-strong electric fields (at least 3 kilovolts per meter), letting engineers stress-test gear in extreme conditions, even from drones.
This isn't just about gadgets; it's about making sure India's defense systems can stand up to modern, non-kinetic warfare and keep running strong when it counts.