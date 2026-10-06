DRDO tests AHAP in Ladakh to validate mass paratrooper drops
Technology
DRDO just pulled off a successful live jump with its advanced high-altitude parachute system (AHAP) in Nyoma, Ladakh, at a chilly 16,000 feet.
This test was all about making sure the new parachutes work safely and reliably for mass paratrooper drops in extreme mountain conditions.
Indigenous AHAP rated to 18,000 feet
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called this a big win for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).
The AHAP was designed and made entirely in India; it can handle jumps up to 18,000 feet and has already passed safety checks.
This tech boost means Indian forces are better prepared for high-altitude missions, and less dependent on imports.