DRDO tests air defense system for Mission Sudarshan Chakra
The DRDO pulled off successful flight tests of its new Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) this Sunday off the Odisha coast.
This is a big step for Mission Sudarshan Chakra, which aims to develop a homegrown nationwide security shield from multidomain enemy attacks by 2035.
The IADWS brings together quick-reaction missiles, very short-range missiles, and even a laser-based weapon—all designed to spot and stop aerial threats fast.
System took out drones and multicopters
During the test, the system took out drones and multicopters at different heights and distances—showing it can handle real threats.
Top DRDO scientists and Armed Forces officials were on deck for the operation.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the trials as significant for India's defense future, noting how these upgrades make the country's security stronger than ever.