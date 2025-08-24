Vidya Sagar Hospital performs 500 robotic knee replacement surgeries
Vidya Sagar Hospital in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, just completed its 500th robotic knee replacement surgery—a big moment for the team and their patients.
Dr. C Vidya Sagar Reddy, the hospital's chief robotic joint replacement surgeon, highlighted how this tech makes surgeries more precise and helps people recover with less pain.
The achievement shows the hospital is serious about using new technology to improve patient care.
Robotic knee replacements
Since bringing in robotic systems, the hospital has done 7,500 knee replacements over 15 years, with 500 of those being robotic-assisted.
Their CORI robots help surgeons get implant placement exactly right—meaning less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and better chances of keeping your own ligaments intact.
Dr. Reddy says this approach puts them ahead in joint care across Rayalaseema and gives each patient a more personalized experience.