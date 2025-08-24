Vidya Sagar Hospital performs 500 robotic knee replacement surgeries

Robotic knee replacements

Since bringing in robotic systems, the hospital has done 7,500 knee replacements over 15 years, with 500 of those being robotic-assisted.

Their CORI robots help surgeons get implant placement exactly right—meaning less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and better chances of keeping your own ligaments intact.

Dr. Reddy says this approach puts them ahead in joint care across Rayalaseema and gives each patient a more personalized experience.