DRDO tests airship reaching 21km, shows real time data
DRDO just pulled off a major win by testing its own high-altitude airship, which soared up to 21km above sea level and stayed steady at 20km for over 30 minutes.
This flight wasn't just about reaching new heights. It proved the airship can collect real-time data, making it a big deal for India's aerial surveillance game.
ADRDE Agra leads collaborative DRDO trial
The trial brought together the Indian Air Force, CEMILAC, and civil authorities, with the Agra-based ADRDE leading the design.
Packed with smart tech like GPS and onboard cameras, the airship sent live updates down to ground control.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, the Indian Air Force, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and industry and said the trial is an important milestone in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey toward realizing a long-endurance stratospheric airship.