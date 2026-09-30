DRDO's Kaveri clears Russian tests to power Ghatak stealth drone

Up next, the Kaveri engine will go through certification by the Bengaluru-based Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) and flight trials with the Indian Air Force. If all goes well, it should be fully ready in about two to three years.

The Ghatak drone, powered by this engine, can carry smart weapons inside its carbon-fiber body, making it tough to spot and perfect for teaming up with fighter jets like Tejas on high-stakes missions.