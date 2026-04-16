Drexel University study finds teens growing cautious about AI chatbots
A new Drexel University study shows that teens are getting more cautious about AI, especially after using chatbots like Character. AI for fun.
Many start out just looking to be entertained, but soon notice how easy it is to get hooked, and how tough it can be to cut back.
Teens are also pretty aware of the mental health issues that can come with too much chatbot time.
Researchers spot addiction in 300+ posts
Researchers spotted signs of behavioral addiction in more than 300 posts, with teens describing emotional attachment and even withdrawal when trying to stop.
One teen put it simply: "I want to have my normal brain back, where I can just deal with my emotions on my own and not have to rely on the bots to make me feel better."
While some countries like China have rules about AI and minors, the US has been deeply resistant to similar measures, so American teens are mostly left to figure things out on their own.