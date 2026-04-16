Researchers spot addiction in 300+ posts

Researchers spotted signs of behavioral addiction in more than 300 posts, with teens describing emotional attachment and even withdrawal when trying to stop.

One teen put it simply: "I want to have my normal brain back, where I can just deal with my emotions on my own and not have to rely on the bots to make me feel better."

While some countries like China have rules about AI and minors, the US has been deeply resistant to similar measures, so American teens are mostly left to figure things out on their own.